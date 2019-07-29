BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.58
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.