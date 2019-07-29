BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.58 N/A 0.33 38.71 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.