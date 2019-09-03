BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.55 N/A 0.33 39.48 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.