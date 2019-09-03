BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.55
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
