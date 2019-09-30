BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.33 39.48 State Street Corporation 55 -1.10 351.82M 5.89 9.86

Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and State Street Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 644,595,089.78% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and State Street Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

State Street Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $62.33 consensus target price and a 4.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 93.1% respectively. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 14.66% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.