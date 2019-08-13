BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.73 N/A 0.33 39.48 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.