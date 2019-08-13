BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.73
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
