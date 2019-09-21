BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.66
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|1.83
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
