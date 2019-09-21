BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.66 N/A 0.33 39.48 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.83 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.