BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

This is a contrast between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.77 N/A 0.33 39.48 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.90 N/A 1.23 14.76

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.