BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.73
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.72
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $42.63 average price target and a 6.50% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.