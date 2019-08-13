BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.73 N/A 0.33 39.48 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.72 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00

Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $42.63 average price target and a 6.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.