BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|12
|14.67
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 32.31% respectively. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.