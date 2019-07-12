BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.67 N/A 0.33 38.71 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 32.31% respectively. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.