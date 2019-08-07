BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.56
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|15.03
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is observed to has than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
