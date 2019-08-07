BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.56 N/A 0.33 39.48 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.03 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is observed to has than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.