BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.75 N/A 0.33 39.48 BlackRock Inc. 447 4.61 N/A 26.30 17.78

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and BlackRock Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and BlackRock Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and BlackRock Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

BlackRock Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $506 average target price and a 23.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and BlackRock Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 84.9%. 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of BlackRock Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was less bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.