BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.74 N/A 0.33 39.48 B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.39 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. B. Riley Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is currently more expensive than B. Riley Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 65.6% respectively. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.