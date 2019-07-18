BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|12
|14.58
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|22.04
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and ATIF Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 12.42% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.
