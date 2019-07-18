BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.58 N/A 0.33 38.71 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.04 N/A 0.04 109.49

Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and ATIF Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 12.42% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.