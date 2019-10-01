BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.33 39.48 Ashford Inc. 25 0.00 2.15M 3.29 10.44

Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Ashford Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ashford Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Ashford Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 8,669,354.84% 13.6% 2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 20.5% respectively. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 14.66% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ashford Inc. beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.