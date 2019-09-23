BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With 57161 (:)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and 57161 (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.66
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and 57161’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and 57161 are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 65.24% respectively. 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 57161 has 5.23% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats 57161 on 5 of the 5 factors.
