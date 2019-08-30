BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.80 N/A 0.33 39.48 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 35.03%. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.