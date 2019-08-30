BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.80
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 35.03%. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
