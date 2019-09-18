BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.92
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
