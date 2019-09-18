BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.92 N/A 0.33 39.48 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.