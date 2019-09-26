BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.63
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|92.29
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RENN Fund Inc. RENN Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than RENN Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RENN Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Comparatively, RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors RENN Fund Inc.
