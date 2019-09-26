BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.63 N/A 0.33 39.48 RENN Fund Inc. 2 92.29 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RENN Fund Inc. RENN Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than RENN Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RENN Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares and 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Comparatively, RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors RENN Fund Inc.