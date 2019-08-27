BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) Comparing side by side

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 15.11 N/A 0.33 39.48 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.17 N/A 0.28 81.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 62.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.