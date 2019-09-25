BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.86
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.24
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
