BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.86 N/A 0.33 39.48 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.24 N/A 0.75 19.49

Demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.