BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) Comparing side by side

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.90 N/A 0.33 39.48 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.11 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 24.92% respectively. 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.