BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Comparison side by side

Both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 12 14.68 N/A 0.33 38.71 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.05 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Janus Henderson Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group plc, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Janus Henderson Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Janus Henderson Group plc has an average price target of $23.55, with potential upside of 2.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.36% and 61.7%. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.