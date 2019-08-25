BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 15.11 N/A 0.33 39.48 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.96 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.83, while its potential upside is 44.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.