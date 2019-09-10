BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.32 N/A 0.36 40.38 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.