BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.30 N/A 0.36 40.38 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 32.83% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.