BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.16 N/A 0.36 40.38 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 23% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has 11.37% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.