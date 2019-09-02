BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.16
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 23% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has 11.37% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.