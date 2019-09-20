BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.19 N/A 0.36 40.38 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 29.68% respectively. Comparatively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 7 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.