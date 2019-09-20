BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.19
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.24
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
Table 1 highlights BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 29.68% respectively. Comparatively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 7 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.