BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.69 N/A 0.36 39.81 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.13 N/A 2.27 9.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 10.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.