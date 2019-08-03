BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Since BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.29 N/A 0.36 40.38 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 24.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.