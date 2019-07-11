BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.99
|N/A
|0.36
|39.81
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.52
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 62.14%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-1.31%
|-1.39%
|3.54%
|7.74%
|8.54%
|9.79%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.