BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.99 N/A 0.36 39.81 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 62.14%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.