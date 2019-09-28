BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Comparing side by side

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
