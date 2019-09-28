BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Comparing side by side

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.36 40.38 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.