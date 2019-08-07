BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.49
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 11.19% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
