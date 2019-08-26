BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.21 N/A 0.36 40.38 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.51 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 16.94%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.