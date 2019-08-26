BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.21
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.51
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 16.94%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.