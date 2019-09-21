BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.25 N/A 0.36 40.38 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats OFS Credit Company Inc.