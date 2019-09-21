BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.25
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
