BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.36 40.38 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.52 26.47

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.