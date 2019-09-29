BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.
