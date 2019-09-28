BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.36 40.38 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.52 26.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.