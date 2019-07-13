BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.69 N/A 0.36 39.81 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 39.01% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.