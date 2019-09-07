BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Comparison side by side

We are comparing BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.18 N/A 0.36 40.38 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.10 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.68% and 11.85% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.