BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Comparing side by side

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.86 N/A 0.36 39.81 Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.61 N/A 6.45 14.61

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Northern Trust Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106.6 average price target and a 7.64% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.