BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.42 N/A 0.36 40.38 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.48 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of New Mountain Finance Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 11.03% and its average target price is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 42.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats New Mountain Finance Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.