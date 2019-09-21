BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Comparing side by side

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.19 N/A 0.36 40.38 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.71 N/A 0.63 23.82

Demonstrates BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.