BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.45
|N/A
|0.36
|39.81
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-1.31%
|-1.39%
|3.54%
|7.74%
|8.54%
|9.79%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|-1.09%
|-1.58%
|3.41%
|3.51%
|-4.04%
|14.58%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
