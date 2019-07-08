BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.45 N/A 0.36 39.81 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.