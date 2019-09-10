BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.32 N/A 0.36 40.38 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.66 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is trading at a higher P/E ratio than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.