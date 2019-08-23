BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.24 N/A 0.36 40.38 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.58 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ATIF Holdings Limited has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is presently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has 11.37% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 5 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.