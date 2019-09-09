Blackrock Maintains Holding in Lsb Inds (LXU); As Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Stock Value Declined, Centre Asset Management Has Cut Position by $687,420

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (LXU) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 77,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03M, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Lsb Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.06M market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 90,741 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries To Offer $400M in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Secured Notes Due 2023 for Sale in a Private Placement; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 RATING TO LSB’S NEW NOTES; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – REVOLVER AMENDMENT TO CLARIFY THAT SPRINGING MATURITY DATE IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE, AND THAT MATURITY DATE IS JANUARY 17, 2022; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES-ON APRIL 16, CO, UNITS SIGNATORY THERETO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold LXU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Inc has 0.02% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 20,620 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 37,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 7,426 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 444,666 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 100,777 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd has 59,776 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 114,250 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Lc has 40,469 shares. 33,598 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) or 1,933 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 279,699 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 26,888 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,029 activity. $99,202 worth of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was bought by BEHRMAN MARK T. $42,100 worth of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was bought by White Lynn F.

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) CEO Mark Behrman on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS) by 71,463 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $15.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,001 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Co owns 420,423 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability reported 145,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation holds 98,094 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.2% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.1% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 619,000 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Company invested in 0% or 18,050 shares. Boston Mgmt holds 86,910 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 548,723 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 127,962 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,000 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. 30,501 are held by Commercial Bank Of Hawaii. New York-based United Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.77% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 294,590 shares to 905,410 shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $112.58M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.