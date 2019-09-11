Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Cwm Trimmed by $1.16 Million Its Holding; Coastline Trust Co Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Lifted as Share Value Rose

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 82.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 82,772 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 17,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 100,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 61,914 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $165.25. About 1.08 million shares traded or 9.87% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 27/03/2018 – U.S; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 57,456 shares to 90,868 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 26,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Valero issuing $1 billion in notes to repay other debt – San Antonio Business Journal” on March 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs – Business Wire” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Fixed Income CEFs To Protect Against ‘Rising Interest Rates’ (Yield Up To 9.3%) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 87,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service holds 10,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Holdg Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). 1,346 were reported by Whittier Company. 483,827 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 52,989 shares. Shaker Fincl Ser Limited Liability owns 78,057 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt accumulated 500 shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 273,214 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 5,000 shares. 16,703 are held by Fiera Capital. 17,857 are held by Cwm Lc. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions’ Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Communications Will Proceed, Including Claims Against Hytera’s i-Series Product Line – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6,855 shares to 67,190 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,704 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).