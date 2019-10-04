Blackrock Lowered Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Stake by $5.04 Million; Crestwood Advisors Has Increased Holding in Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) as Share Value Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 68,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.84M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 44,255 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 5,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.60M, up from 92,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 98,600 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited accumulated 573 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca owns 2,808 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt stated it has 1,780 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Chilton Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 34,387 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated holds 47,670 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,136 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gw Henssler And Assoc holds 1.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 31,635 shares. Capital Rech Investors stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Beese Fulmer Investment Incorporated has 772 shares. Asset Management holds 90,767 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 143,100 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prns L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,172 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 85,418 shares to 5,812 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 12,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,364 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IOO) by 95,970 shares to 23.00 million shares, valued at $1.12 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 10.22% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $23.72 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PJC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 3.65% more from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Limited Co accumulated 123,386 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 4,837 shares. Victory Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 287,064 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 40 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 4,873 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 23,334 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 13,153 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 1 shares. State Street Corporation reported 463,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 220,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.06% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

