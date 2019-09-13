Blackrock Lowered Its Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $4.00 Million; Peak Asset Management Raised Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $387,945

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $119.45. About 4.08 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 30,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349.79 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 36,919 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean, California-based fund reported 25 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Oakworth invested in 630 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pentwater Management Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 529,800 shares in its portfolio. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability, Louisiana-based fund reported 565,565 shares. 623 are owned by Strs Ohio. Raymond James Associates reported 140,253 shares. Virtu Limited Com holds 7,646 shares. Regions Financial invested in 22,817 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 31,208 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 10,086 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 122,500 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 13,182 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $105.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 749,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.