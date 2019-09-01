Blackrock Lifted Multi Color (LABL) Position by $337,806; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased Holding by $314,400 as Stock Declined

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 32,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 6,894 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.84 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 474.51% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 38,272 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 3.51 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI).

