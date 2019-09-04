Blackrock Lifted Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $26.17 Million; Stock Declined; As G (GIII) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 72.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 650,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.09 million, up from 903,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 1.67M shares traded or 91.60% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 52.95 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 51.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp by 36,476 shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $358.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 16,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,148 shares to 129,614 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity.