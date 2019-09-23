Blackrock Increases Stake in Osi Systems (OSIS); Viking Global Investors LP Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $261.36 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 4.81 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17B, up from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 43,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 2.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $322.60 million, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 151,096 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 5.92 million shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $94.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold OSIS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.55 million shares or 1.89% more from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endologix Inc by 255,581 shares to 354,523 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fonar Corp (NASDAQ:FONR) by 244,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,155 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.